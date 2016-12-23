‘Shop with a Cop’ makes Christmas merry for area kids

This year, the Shop with a Cop program, organized by the Mason County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and funded with assistance from area individuals and organizations, helped make Christmas merry for 25 children within 17 families. Shopping was done at the Mason Walmart with children accompanied by fellow law enforcement officers. Sgt. Forrest Terry, who helps organize the event, said the deputies really enjoyed being able to assist with the giveaway. Pictured, top left, Lt. Steven Greene helps deliver a bike to the front checkout; top right, Sheriff’s Department Office Manager Kelly Fields and Santa’s helper assist a young shopper; pictured bottom left, Lt. Troy Stewart helps this young man find the perfect gift; pictured bottom right, Sandy Terry helps this young man get just the right size.

This year, the Shop with a Cop program, organized by the Mason County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and funded with assistance from area individuals and organizations, helped make Christmas merry for 25 children within 17 families. Shopping was done at the Mason Walmart with children accompanied by fellow law enforcement officers. Sgt. Forrest Terry, who helps organize the event, said the deputies really enjoyed being able to assist with the giveaway. Pictured, top left, Lt. Steven Greene helps deliver a bike to the front checkout; top right, Sheriff’s Department Office Manager Kelly Fields and Santa’s helper assist a young shopper; pictured bottom left, Lt. Troy Stewart helps this young man find the perfect gift; pictured bottom right, Sandy Terry helps this young man get just the right size. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.24-PPR-Shop-Collage.jpg This year, the Shop with a Cop program, organized by the Mason County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and funded with assistance from area individuals and organizations, helped make Christmas merry for 25 children within 17 families. Shopping was done at the Mason Walmart with children accompanied by fellow law enforcement officers. Sgt. Forrest Terry, who helps organize the event, said the deputies really enjoyed being able to assist with the giveaway. Pictured, top left, Lt. Steven Greene helps deliver a bike to the front checkout; top right, Sheriff’s Department Office Manager Kelly Fields and Santa’s helper assist a young shopper; pictured bottom left, Lt. Troy Stewart helps this young man find the perfect gift; pictured bottom right, Sandy Terry helps this young man get just the right size.