W.Va. man arrested following Meigs traffic stop

POMEROY — A West Virginia man is facing drug charges in Meigs County after a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission’s Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is investigating a matter which began with a traffic stop by a Meigs County deputy.

Meigs County deputies, while on routine patrol on Route 33 near the Route 7 intersection stopped a car driven by Justin W. Bradley, age 23, of Alderson, West Virginia, for a moving violation.

While speaking with Bradley the deputy questioned him if he had any items that he should know about in the vehicle. Bradley disclosed to the deputy that he had a firearm in the vehicle and deputies were able to locate a loaded .380 Ruger Pistol in the front compartment of the motor vehicle.

Upon further search of the vehicle a small amount of alleged drugs was located and $7,500 in cash was located in the trunk of the vehicle stored in two separate locations. Task Force Agents along with deputies interviewed the two adult occupants of the vehicle and conferred with Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney Colleen Williams concerning the case.

Bradley was arrested on a fourth degree felony charge for having a concealed weapon and was cited for driving under suspension. Bradley was incarcerated in the Meigs County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

Task Force Agents also served Bradley and the other adult occupant of the vehicle with an intent to forfeit notice on the firearm and the $7,500 in cash.

Sheriff Keith Wood added that two small children were in the motor vehicle at the time the offenses were committed.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the State of Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Task Force was formed in September 2013. The Task Force is formed by members of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Middleport and Gallipolis Police Departments and the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor Offices.

This picture from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office shows evidence allegedly seized following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Justin-Bradley-Evidence-Pic.jpg This picture from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office shows evidence allegedly seized following a traffic stop on Monday afternoon. Justin Bradley http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Justin-Bradley.jpg Justin Bradley