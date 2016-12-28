Local officials take oath of office

POINT PLEASANT — This week, county officials from every floor of the court house, were administered the oath of office by Judge David W. Nibert.

Nibert, who is retiring Dec. 31, even had the unique privilege of giving the oath to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Craig Tatterson, who succeeds him. Tatterson is the second person from Mason County to sit on the bench in the Fifth Judicial Circuit with Nibert being the first. After years in private practice, Tatterson was previously elected as Mason County Prosecuting Attorney.

Succeeding Tatterson as prosecutor, is R.F. Stein, Jr. Stein had a private practice before joining Tatterson as an assistant prosecutor. He had also been serving as the city attorney for Point Pleasant since 2007. Judge Nibert also administered the oath to Stein, who had been a law clerk in his office at one time.

Also being sworn in this week, longtime County Clerk Diana Cromley, who has been in that office for four terms. In the fall, she told the Point Pleasant Register, she sought another term because: “I am running again because I enjoy helping the public. It is a pleasure to offer courteous service to all those who come to the clerk’s office.”

Nibert also gave the oath to longtime friend, and Circuit Clerk Bill Withers. Withers, who brought his own Bible to the ceremony for all to share, has become a staple at the courthouse, serving several terms and prior to that, he served on the Mason County Board of Education. Like everyone else in the room, Withers was accompanied and supported by family at the ceremony.

Longtime assessor Ron Hickman also was given the oath of office by Nibert. The judge praised Hickman and his helpful nature and staff.

Sheriff Greg Powers was also sworn-in by Nibert, ready to start his second term as country sheriff. Since Powers has taken office, his department has received recognition and several grants in the fight against impaired driving.

Judge Nibert also swore-in Family Court Judge Constance Thomas, as well as Magistrates Gail Roush and Cheryl Ross, along with their clerks Lisa Foley and Karla Shaffer. He remarked on the professionalism of these offices and the skill and training required to keep those offices running smoothly.

Pictured is Judge David W. Nibert administering the oath of office to the following: Top row, from left, Magistrate Gail Roush, Magistrate Assistants Lisa Foley and Karla Shaffer; second row, from left, Circuit Judge R. Craig Tatterson, Magistrate Cheryl Ross; bottow row, from left, Family Court Judge Constance Thomas; Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.29-PPR-Swearing-In-1.jpg Pictured is Judge David W. Nibert administering the oath of office to the following: Top row, from left, Magistrate Gail Roush, Magistrate Assistants Lisa Foley and Karla Shaffer; second row, from left, Circuit Judge R. Craig Tatterson, Magistrate Cheryl Ross; bottow row, from left, Family Court Judge Constance Thomas; Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr. Pictured is Judge David W. Nibert administering the oath of office and shaking hands with the following: Far left, Circuit Clerk Bill Withers; far right, descending, County Clerk Diana Cromley, Assessor Ron Hickman, Sheriff Greg Powers, Commissioner Sam Nibert. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.29-PPR-Swearing-In-2.jpg Pictured is Judge David W. Nibert administering the oath of office and shaking hands with the following: Far left, Circuit Clerk Bill Withers; far right, descending, County Clerk Diana Cromley, Assessor Ron Hickman, Sheriff Greg Powers, Commissioner Sam Nibert.

Preparing for new terms and a new year

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

