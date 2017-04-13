Posted on by

A Good Friday in Mason County


As Good Friday arrives in Mason County, Christians are attending services and preparing for this weekend’s Easter celebrations. Pictured is the last float in the recent Easter Parade, with Creston UM Church presenting “the Ascension” of Jesus Christ.


Beth Sergent/Register

As Good Friday arrives in Mason County, Christians are attending services and preparing for this weekend’s Easter celebrations. Pictured is the last float in the recent Easter Parade, with Creston UM Church presenting “the Ascension” of Jesus Christ.

As Good Friday arrives in Mason County, Christians are attending services and preparing for this weekend’s Easter celebrations. Pictured is the last float in the recent Easter Parade, with Creston UM Church presenting “the Ascension” of Jesus Christ.
http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.14-PPR-Easter.jpgAs Good Friday arrives in Mason County, Christians are attending services and preparing for this weekend’s Easter celebrations. Pictured is the last float in the recent Easter Parade, with Creston UM Church presenting “the Ascension” of Jesus Christ. Beth Sergent/Register

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:20 pm |    

A Good Friday in Mason County

A Good Friday in Mason County
9:44 pm |    

URG breaks ground on new addition

URG breaks ground on new addition
7:59 pm |    

Exposure to the ‘Expo’

Exposure to the ‘Expo’
comments powered by Disqus