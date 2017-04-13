A Good Friday in Mason County

As Good Friday arrives in Mason County, Christians are attending services and preparing for this weekend’s Easter celebrations. Pictured is the last float in the recent Easter Parade, with Creston UM Church presenting “the Ascension” of Jesus Christ.

