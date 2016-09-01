Mothman’s royal court

POINT PLEASANT — Last weekend, the 2016 Miss Mothman Festival Pageants were held at the Trinity Christian Community Center with a large crowd in attendance to cheer on the 60 contestants competing in the ninth annual event.

After strutting their stuff in Moth Wear, gracefully walking in heels in Evening Gown, and answering questions for the judges, the competition was over for the Teen, Miss, Ms., and Mrs. divisions and the new royalty was crowned.

Winners are: Teen Miss Mothman Festival Princess Abby VanSickle; Teen Miss Mothman Festival Queen Anna Litchfield; Miss Mothman Festival Princess Macie Westrick; Miss Mothman Festival Queen Kelsey Price; Ms. Mothman Festival Queen Brittany Sayre; and Mrs. Mothman Festival Queen Ashley Durst.

Teen Results: Princess Abby VanSickle is the 15-year old daughter of Dale and Danelle Newberry of Gallipolis, Ohio. She also won the Community Service Award in the Teen division. Capturing the Queen title was Anna Litchfield, the 14-year old daughter of Jimmy and Bridgette Litchfield of Apple Grove. First runner up and Teen Miss Congeniality was awarded to Kortlan Bush. And second runner up went to Haley Parker. Teen Miss Photogenic was Tori Robinson.

Miss Results: Princess Macie Westrick is the 16-year old daughter of Curtis and Michelle Westrick of Belpre, Ohio. The 2016 Miss Queen, Kelsey Price is the 16-year old daughter of Kent Price and Chella Matos of Point Pleasant. She also was voted as Fan Favorite. Also in the Miss division, Kassidee Bush won first runner up and was awarded the Overall Community Service Award for bringing in the most canned food donation to support Crosslight of Hope. Second runner up was Bre’Anna Ball, who also won Miss Photogenic, and the divisional Community Service Award.

Ms. Results: Brittany Sayre, 24, captured this year’s Ms. title. She also won the Community Service Award for this division. Sayre is the daughter of Scott and Susan Sayre of Gallipolis, Ohio. Coming in first runner up was Christy Piggott who additionally won Ms. Photogenic. Katie Bowen was named as second runner as Ms. Congeniality.

Mrs. Results: This year’s Mrs. title went to Ashley Durst of Leon. She is married to Karl Durst. She additionally won the Ms. Congeniality Award. First runner up in this division went to Jamie Ramsey who also was named Mrs. Photogenic. And second runner up was Miranda Hartley. Diana Gibson won the divisions Community Service Award.

There were more pageants held earlier in the day for those younger people wishing to compete in the Jr. Royalty Pageant. Five winners were crowned in that pageant and will join the others to reign over this year’s Mothman Festival. The Jr. Mothman Court consists of: Henley Taylor, Tiny Miss Mothman; Makyala Billings, Little Miss Mothman; Gus Hartley, Little Mister Mothman; Hannah Pope, Young Miss Mothman; and Zoey Watson, Junior Miss Mothman.

Tiny Miss Results: Henley Taylor is the 4-year old daughter of Chris and Nicole Taylor of Ashton. First runner up went to Vylhemina Verde, and second runner up was Natalie Akers. Tiny Miss Photogenic went to Eliza Shamblin.

Little Miss Results: Makayla Billings, 5, won the title in the Little Miss division, She is the daughter of Jared and Sarah Billings of Gallipolis Ferry. First runner up went to Makenna Nutter. And second runner up was Mila Weekley. Weekley also was Little Miss Photogenic.

Little Mister Results: This year’s Little Mister Mothman is Gus Hartley of Parkersburg. He is the 6-year old son of Miranda and Rodney Hartley. And first runner up went to Matthew Weekley.

Young Miss Results: Hannah Pope captured this year’s Young Miss title. She is the 9-year old daughter of Phillip and Christina Pope of Gallipolis, Ohio. First runner up was Shayne Shouldis, and second runner up went to Emerson Mizer who also won Young Miss Photogenic.

Junior Miss Results: Zoey Watson, 11, won in the Junior Miss division. She is the daughter of Linda and Chris Watson of Point Pleasant. First runner up was Nola Riley who also won Junior Miss Photogenic and and Madison Veon was second runner up.

Other winners of the pageant included Princesses and Queens for the titles of Miss Butterfly and Miss Dragonfly. The Butterfly Princesses are Lillianna Wilson, Makenna Nutter, Jazahera Moore, and Victoria Sovine. Henley Taylor won the Miss Butterfly Queen title.

The Dragonfly Princesses were Vylhemina Verde, Mila Weekley, Rebecca Weekley, and Brea Benson. Jerzi Madden won the title of Miss Dragonfly Queen.

The Director’s Choice Awards went to Ashley Atkinson, and Faith Meadows.

The 2016 Mothman Festival Royalty was crowned last weekend and will reign over this year’s festival. Winners, from left, are Brittany Sayre, Ms. Queen; Macie Westrick, Miss Princess; Kelsey Price, Miss Queen; Anna Litchfield, Teen Miss Queen; Abby VanSickle, Teen Miss Princess; and Ashley Durst, Mrs. Queen. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.2-PPR-Moth-1.jpg The 2016 Mothman Festival Royalty was crowned last weekend and will reign over this year’s festival. Winners, from left, are Brittany Sayre, Ms. Queen; Macie Westrick, Miss Princess; Kelsey Price, Miss Queen; Anna Litchfield, Teen Miss Queen; Abby VanSickle, Teen Miss Princess; and Ashley Durst, Mrs. Queen. Winners from the Jr. Royalty Pageant will also be on hand at the Mothman Festival to greet festival goers. Winners are, from left, Henley Taylor, Tiny Miss Queen; Makayla Billings, Little Miss Queen; Gus Hartley, Little Mister King; Hannah Pope, Young Miss Queen; and Zoey Watson, Junior Miss Queen. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.2-PPR-Moth-2.jpg Winners from the Jr. Royalty Pageant will also be on hand at the Mothman Festival to greet festival goers. Winners are, from left, Henley Taylor, Tiny Miss Queen; Makayla Billings, Little Miss Queen; Gus Hartley, Little Mister King; Hannah Pope, Young Miss Queen; and Zoey Watson, Junior Miss Queen. Winners of the Butterfly and Dragonfly Queen titles are, Miss Dragonfly Queen Jerzi Madden, and Miss Butterfly Queen Henley Taylor. These ladies were voted as Fan Favorite (Madden) and brought in the most canned food donations (Taylor). http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.2-PPR-Moth-3.jpg Winners of the Butterfly and Dragonfly Queen titles are, Miss Dragonfly Queen Jerzi Madden, and Miss Butterfly Queen Henley Taylor. These ladies were voted as Fan Favorite (Madden) and brought in the most canned food donations (Taylor). Winners from last weekend’s Mothman Pageants. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Moth-collage.jpg Winners from last weekend’s Mothman Pageants.

By Delyssa Huffman Special to OVP

Delyssa Huffman is the director of several local pageants and Crosslight of Hope.

