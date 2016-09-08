NEW HAVEN — Meigs County children’s author Sherry Riffle visited the New Haven Public Library on Tuesday to read two of her books in observance of “National Read a Book Day.”

The author said she penned her first story about 19 years ago, when her oldest son was 4 years old and afraid of vacuum cleaners. She turned his fear around with the story of how a lowly sweeper truck saved the town after it was threatened by a mean tornado.

The story was published in 2016 as “The Town That Cried Help!” and was one of the books Riffle read to the children attending. The other, “A Friend for Patty” was also published in 2016 and came about at a time when one of her daughters was going through an awkward stage and felt she had no friends.

The author’s third book, “Where Did Mommy Go?,” was published in 2010 and deals with telling children about the death of a parent. Riffle said she has written two additional books that are waiting to be published.

A resident of Racine, Ohio, Riffle works in the real estate market and is the fundraising coordinator at Mid-Valley Christian School in Middleport, Ohio. She and her husband, Shannon, are the parents of five children — Kevin, Tanner, Elaina, Chloe and Caleb.

Riffle was assisted at the library by Carol Wheeler and Bryannah Dailey. Following the reading, she signed books and gave out door prizes.

The book reading and signing was just one of many events offered by the Mason County Library system.

Story Hour is set to begin the week of Sept. 19 at all four library locations — Point Pleasant, New Haven, Mason and Hannan. The New Haven Library is also having a “donation sale” in which bags, backpacks, wagons and more can be filled with books that are for sale there, and bought with a donation.

For more information on events and services at the Mason County libraries, contact the main location at 304-675-0894.

By Mindy Kearns For the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who lives in Mason County.

