Downing named ‘Officer of the Year’

In a room where no one took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance, Chief Deputy Dave Downing was named Mason County’s Officer of the Year. Downing, of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, received the recognition during Thursday’s Fourth Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet held by the Point Pleasant Rotary. A man of typically few words, Downing was left even more speechless, though he did say, a full-fledged investigation would be launched on Monday into how this happened. Downing is pictured second from left, with past Officer of the Year recipients Sgt. Forrest Terry and Cpt. Carl Peterson of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Sr. Trooper S.C. Allen of the West Virginia State Police.

